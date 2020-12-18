Banton records triple-double as Husker men's hoops routs Doane

Dalano Banton had a triple-double to lead Nebraska to a 110-64 victory over NAIA-member Doane last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Banton had 13 points, 11 rebounds, and matched a career-best with 10 assists. He also blocked three shots, and has reached double figure scoring in each game this season. Teddy Allen, who led five players in double figures, had eleven of his 16 points in the first half for Nebraska. Yvan Ouedraogo had career highs with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Joe Burt and Trey Winkler scored eleven points apiece for Doane. The Huskers, who led at halftime 57-26, improve to 4-3 while Doane is 0-1.