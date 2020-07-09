Aurora's Badura wins Nebraska Girls' Amateur while Omaha's Atkinson leads Nebraska Junior Amateur

The 53rd Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship continued yesterday at Scotts Bluff Country Club in Scottsbluff. 

Omaha’s Christopher Atkinson has a one-shot lead heading into the final day at (-1) 143.  Regarding Northeast Nebraska golfers surviving the top 40 cut are Wisner’s Rockney Peck’s 153, Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes’ 154, Norfolk’s Jake Kluver’s 155, Hooper’s Jake Hagerbaumer’s 156, Columbus’ Seth Vuncannon’s 160, & Columbus’ Noah Fleming’s 161.  Falling short of the cut included Wayne’s Tanner Walling’s 163, Oakland’s Ian Lundquist’s 163, and Norfolk’s Carson Klein’s 168.  The Nebraska Girls’ Amateur wrapped up yesterday at Scotts Bluff Country Club.  Aurora’s Danica Badura won the two-day event with a 150.  She won by a single stroke.  Livia Hunke of Snyder carded a 177.

