Aurora's Badura wins 46th Nebraska Women's Amateur Championship

Aurora’s Danica Badura won her third title of the summer, capturing the 46th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship at The Country Club of Lincoln by two strokes with a total of 213 (-3).
The University of South Dakota commit battled back from down two strokes at the beginning of the final round to shoot what could be a record round in the Nebraska Women's Amateur. Her final round score of 67 (-5) is the lowest round in the previous seven playings of the Nebraska Women’s Amateur, and could be a championship record. Snyder’s Hannah Hunke finished at a three-day 238 after yesterday’s 77. Norfolk’s Allison Temple put up an 81 yesterday and closed at 244. Beemer’s Lacie Fox carded a 91 yesterday and finished at 255. Hartington’s Cassidy Ulrich shot 95 yesterday and closed at 263.