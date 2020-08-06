Aurora's Badura wins 46th Nebraska Women's Amateur Championship

Aurora’s Danica Badura won her third title of the summer, capturing the 46th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship at The Country Club of Lincoln by two strokes with a total of 213 (-3). 

The University of South Dakota commit battled back from down two strokes at the beginning of the final round to shoot what could be a record round in the Nebraska Women's Amateur.  Her final round score of 67 (-5) is the lowest round in the previous seven playings of the Nebraska Women’s Amateur, and could be a championship record.  Snyder’s Hannah Hunke finished at a three-day 238 after yesterday’s 77.  Norfolk’s Allison Temple put up an 81 yesterday and closed at 244.  Beemer’s Lacie Fox carded a 91 yesterday and finished at 255.  Hartington’s Cassidy Ulrich shot 95 yesterday and closed at 263.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 6, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 6, 2020

The PGA Championship gets started today at the TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.  The course plays 7,251 yards on the scorecard, much longer at sea level and in the heavy air of a marine layer from the Pacific.  This is the first time Harding Park has hosted a major and the second straight …

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Mike Trout homered in his first plate appearance as a father, Albert Pujols moved one step closer to Willie Mays on the career home runs list and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3.  Trout missed four games while on paternity leave for the birth of his son, Beckham Aaron Tr…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, August 4, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers clinched the top seed in the NBA's Western Conference playoffs as Anthony Davis contributed 42 points, twelve rebounds, four assists, and three steals in a 116-108 downing of the Utah Jazz.  Davis’ final basket resulted in a four-point play with 42 seconds left, as he …