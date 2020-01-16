Assistant coach shakeups regarding Husker football

Mike Dawson is returning to Nebraska to coach outside linebackers after spending the 2019 season in the NFL.
Dawson coached the Cornhuskers' defensive line in 2018. He was the New York Giants' outside linebackers coach this past season. Dawson previously coached the defensive line for Scott Frost at Central Florida. Dawson replaces Jovan Dewitt, who left to take an assistant's job at North Carolina. Nebraska also extended the contracts of assistant coaches Greg Austin, Travis Fisher and Ryan Held. Austin will now be game run game coordinator and Held is now the recruiting coordinator. Each has a contract now running through 2021.