Assistant coach shakeups regarding Husker football

Mike Dawson is returning to Nebraska to coach outside linebackers after spending the 2019 season in the NFL. 

Dawson coached the Cornhuskers' defensive line in 2018.  He was the New York Giants' outside linebackers coach this past season.  Dawson previously coached the defensive line for Scott Frost at Central Florida.  Dawson replaces Jovan Dewitt, who left to take an assistant's job at North Carolina.  Nebraska also extended the contracts of assistant coaches Greg Austin, Travis Fisher and Ryan Held.  Austin will now be game run game coordinator and Held is now the recruiting coordinator.  Each has a contract now running through 2021.

Tags

In other news

Wayne State baseball listed fourth in Preseason NSIC Coaches Poll

Wayne State baseball listed fourth in Preseason NSIC Coaches Poll

           The Wayne State College baseball team was listed fourth by league coaches in the 2020 Preseason NSIC Baseball Coaches Poll released Thursday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.  The Wildcats were 32-18 last season and finished fifth in the NSIC with a 23-12 leag…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 16, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 16, 2020

The Orlando Magic snapped the Los Angeles Lakers' nine-game win streak with a 119-118 victory.  Markelle Fultz scored 21 points with eleven rebounds and ten assists for a triple-double.  He also hit two big layups in the final minute, while Aaron Gordon had 21 points and a late go-ahead bask…

Nebraska men's basketball falls at Ohio State

Nebraska men's basketball falls at Ohio State

C.J. Walker scored 18 points with five rebounds and four assists to lead six players in double figures and 21st ranked Ohio State snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Nebraska 80-68. 