Area volleyball athletes honored by the Omaha World Herald

The Omaha World Herald announced its 2020 All-Nebraska Volleyball teams. 

Lutheran High Northeast’s Becca Gebhardt was named to the Third Team as a hitter.  Gebhardt was also named the captain of the Class ‘C-2’ First Team.  She was joined by teammate libero Hallie Berner, Norfolk Catholic hitters Channatee Robles & Mary Fennessy, and Howells/Dodge setter Ellie Baumert.  Honored on the Second Team were Norfolk Catholic setter Carly Marshall, Clarkson/Leigh hitter Chloe Hanel, Howells/Dodge hitter Grace Baumert, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic libero Sophia Hass.  Wayne hitter Lauren Pick was honored on the Class ‘C-1’ First Team while Oakland/Craig hitter Bailey Helzer & Columbus Lakeview hitter Lilly Rowe were named to the Second Team.  Recognized on the Class ‘D-1’ Second Team were Hartington Cedar Catholic hitter Laney Kathol, Summerland hitter Brenna Wagner & libero Avery Cheatum, and Hartington/Newcastle hitter Kayden Jueden.  Honored on the Class ‘D-2’ First Team were Chambers/Wheeler Central hitter Morgan Ramsey, Wynot hitter Karley Heimes, and Humphrey St. Francis hitter Allison Weidner.  Recognized on the Second Team were Chambers/Wheeler Central hitter Tessa Metschke and setter Ryann Haburchak. 

