Area volleyball athletes honored by the Lincoln Journal Star

The Lincoln Journal Star announced its 2020 All-Nebraska Volleyball teams. 

Lutheran High Northeast’s Becca Gebhardt was named to the Super-State Third Team as a hitter.  Gebhardt was also named the captain of the Class ‘C-2’ First Team.  She was joined by teammate libero Hallie Berner, Norfolk Catholic hitter Channatee Robles, and Howells/Dodge setter Ellie Baumert.  Honored on the Second Team were Norfolk Catholic hitter Mary Fennessy, Clarkson/Leigh hitter Chloe Hanel, Howells/Dodge hitter Grace Baumert, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic libero Sophia Hass.  Columbus Lakeview hitter Lily Rose was honored on the Class ‘C-1’ First Team while Oakland/Craig hitter Bailey Helzer & Wayne hitter Lauren Pick were named to the Second Team.  Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family libero Riley Jurgens was named to the Class ‘D-1’ First Team and recognized on the Class ‘D-1’ Second Team were Hartington Cedar Catholic hitter Laney Kathol and libero Megan Heimes along with Hartington/Newcastle hitter Kayden Jueden.  Honored on the Class ‘D-2’ First Team were Chambers/Wheeler Central hitter Morgan Ramsey and Humphrey St. Francis hitter Allison Weidner.  Recognized on the Second Team were Wynot hitter Karley Heimes, Chambers/Wheeler Central hitter Tessa Metschke and Humphrey St. Francis libero Alissa Kosch. 

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 7, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 7, 2020

Patrick Mahomes threw for 318 yards and a touchdown, Harrison Butker was perfect on five field goals, and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame some red-zone woes and major mistakes that cost them two more scores to hold off the Denver Broncos 22-16 in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM last n…