Area volleyball athletes honored by the Lincoln Journal Star

The Lincoln Journal Star announced its 2020 All-Nebraska Volleyball teams.
Lutheran High Northeast’s Becca Gebhardt was named to the Super-State Third Team as a hitter. Gebhardt was also named the captain of the Class ‘C-2’ First Team. She was joined by teammate libero Hallie Berner, Norfolk Catholic hitter Channatee Robles, and Howells/Dodge setter Ellie Baumert. Honored on the Second Team were Norfolk Catholic hitter Mary Fennessy, Clarkson/Leigh hitter Chloe Hanel, Howells/Dodge hitter Grace Baumert, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic libero Sophia Hass. Columbus Lakeview hitter Lily Rose was honored on the Class ‘C-1’ First Team while Oakland/Craig hitter Bailey Helzer & Wayne hitter Lauren Pick were named to the Second Team. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family libero Riley Jurgens was named to the Class ‘D-1’ First Team and recognized on the Class ‘D-1’ Second Team were Hartington Cedar Catholic hitter Laney Kathol and libero Megan Heimes along with Hartington/Newcastle hitter Kayden Jueden. Honored on the Class ‘D-2’ First Team were Chambers/Wheeler Central hitter Morgan Ramsey and Humphrey St. Francis hitter Allison Weidner. Recognized on the Second Team were Wynot hitter Karley Heimes, Chambers/Wheeler Central hitter Tessa Metschke and Humphrey St. Francis libero Alissa Kosch.