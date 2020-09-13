Kevin Warren

FILE - In this June 4, 2019, file photo, Kevin Warren talks to reporters after being named Big Ten Conference Commissioner during a news conference in Rosemont, Ill. Leaders of six state legislatures in the Big Ten footprint have sent a letter to commissioner Kevin Warren asking the conference to reconsider its decision to cancel the fall football season. The letter is written on the letterhead of Michigan House speaker Lee Chatfield and also signed by statehouse leaders from Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. 

 (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

The Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a football season - maybe as soon as late October - though a vote to restart the postponed season is not guaranteed.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation said the Big Ten's Return to Competition Task Force held a meeting, with the medical subcommittee making a presentation to a subgroup of presidents and chancellors.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not planning to make any announcements about its efforts to return to play, said it was a “positive meeting” that led to the scheduling of a presentation to the full group of presidents and chancellors.

