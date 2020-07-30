Andy Sajevic wins the Nebraska Amateur for fourth time

Omaha's Andy Sajevic repeated the feat he accomplished ten years ago, charging in the final round today to win the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha. 

Sajevic won his first Nebraska Amateur ten years ago, nearly to the day, at Happy Hollow.  He triumphed again today at the same place, shooting a final round 72 (+1) to cruise to a three-stroke win with a 281 (-3) total.  It's his fourth title, and first in seven years, putting him in the company with four others who have won at least four Nebraska Amateurs.  Sajevic joins Alex Schaake, Rod Bliss Jr., Sam Reynolds and Bob Astleford in the four-time club.  Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer shot 74 today and finished at 296.  Plainview’s Tucker Knnak carded a 77 today to total a 301 and Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes finished at 315 after an 86 today.

Freeman Surges into Lead at Nebraska Amateur

Table Rock's Calvin Freeman put together the second-lowest round of the day yesterday to jump into the lead after the third round of the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 30, 2020

NBA stars Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson are ready for re-opening night.  Davis practiced yesterday for the first time since getting poked in an eye during the Los Angeles Lakers’ scrimmage opener last week.  The New Orleans Pelicans said Williamson will be a game-time decision for their …

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Benches cleared last night in the first game between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers since it was revealed that the Astros stole signs en route to a 2017 World Series championship that came at the Dodgers’ expense.  The fracas occurred after Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly threw high-a…

Summit League suspends fall sports; UNO affected

The Summit League's Presidents Council agreed to delay the start of fall sports for member institutions until Sept. 23 based upon the recommendation from the League's Joint Council due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Jabenis Catches Fire at Nebraska Amateur

It was a record-setting start for Omaha's Grant Jabenis at the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha, and he holds a significant lead after the first round. 