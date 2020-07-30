Andy Sajevic wins the Nebraska Amateur for fourth time

Omaha's Andy Sajevic repeated the feat he accomplished ten years ago, charging in the final round today to win the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha.
Sajevic won his first Nebraska Amateur ten years ago, nearly to the day, at Happy Hollow. He triumphed again today at the same place, shooting a final round 72 (+1) to cruise to a three-stroke win with a 281 (-3) total. It's his fourth title, and first in seven years, putting him in the company with four others who have won at least four Nebraska Amateurs. Sajevic joins Alex Schaake, Rod Bliss Jr., Sam Reynolds and Bob Astleford in the four-time club. Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer shot 74 today and finished at 296. Plainview’s Tucker Knnak carded a 77 today to total a 301 and Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes finished at 315 after an 86 today.