Allen leaves Husker men's basketball program

The Nebraska basketball team's leading scorer has left the team.  Six days after scoring 41 points in a game, the second-most points in school history, Teddy Allen is leaving the Nebraska basketball program. 

He averaged 16.5 points and 4.7 rebounds for the 6-17 Huskers this season.  Coach Fred Hoiberg mentioned last week Allen had been bothered by a wrist issue.  The Cornhuskers have three regular-season games left.  Allen said he's decided to focus on getting fully healthy for the next step in his basketball journey.  He plans to stay at Nebraska the rest of the semester.  Nebraska was Allen's third Division I program.

