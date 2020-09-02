All three City of Norfolk volleyball teams win; Norfolk Catholic girls golf wins triangular

The top ranked in Class 'C-2' Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team improved to 2-0 on the season after sweeping Hartington CC on the road 25-13, 25-23, 25-22. Becca Gebhardt had 15 kills, 14 digs, four solo blocks, and three aces. Chloe Spence netted 13 set assists and ten digs. Halle Berner had 13 digs and Maddie Becker added set assists.
The Norfolk High volleyball team knocked off Grand Island last night at home in four sets. Score of the match had the Lady Panthers winning 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-20. Norfolk's Erin Schwanebeck had 13 kills and ten digs. Tessa Gall added twelve kills and 15 digs. Karly Kalin had eleven kills and 15 digs and Carlie Streich had 45 set assists. Norfolk is now 3-2 on the year.
The Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class 'C-2' Norfolk Catholic volleyball team won their opener of the season by beating West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic at home in four sets. Scores of the match had the Lady Knights winning 26-24, 25-23, 19-25, 25-18. NC's Avery Yosten had twelve kills and 15 blocks. Channatee Robles added twelve kills. Mary Fennessy had eleven kills and 13 blocks. Taylor Kautz added 23 digs and Carly Marshall recorded 35 set assists.
The Norfolk Catholic girls golf team won yesterday’s Stanton triangular. They shot a 235 while Stanton carded a 306. Clarkson/Leigh recorded no team score. The Lady Knights’ Carly Thramer won medalist honors with a 44. She won by eight strokes.