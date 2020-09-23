All three City of Norfolk volleyball teams are winners on Tuesday

The top ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team has improved to 17-0 on the season after a three-set road win at Howells/Dodge last night.
Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 25-21, 25-17, 25-11. Becca Gebhardt banged out 14 kills and dug up 20 balls in the win. Teammate Chloe Spence dished out 21 assists, Halle Berner had 19 digs, and Grace Bitney added four blocks to the victory. LHNE has lost only one set this season.
The Norfolk Catholic volleyball squad improved to 8-2 on the season after a three-set win over Wayne. Scores of the match had the Lady Knights winning 25-17, 25-20, 25-23. Mary Fennessy had 13 kills and three blocks. Channatee Robles recorded eleven kills and 17 digs, Taylor Kautz dug up 21 balls while Anna Neuhalfen had 18. Carly Marshall dished out 24 set assists.
The Norfolk High volleyball team is now 4-8 on the year after disposing of Lincoln Northeast in four sets. The Lady Panthers won 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23. Karly Kalin had 15 kills and three aces. Tessa Gall recorded ten kills, eleven digs, and five aces. Erin Schwanebeck had 14 kills, Ali Sovereign netted 20 digs, and Carlie Streich added 41 set assists.