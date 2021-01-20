All six City of Norfolk basketball teams in action Tuesday night

All six City of Norfolk basketball teams were in action last night. The Norfolk High boys dropped a 77-73 decision at Lincoln North Star.
Kallan Herman led the Panthers with 26 points while teammate Colby James added 17 and Colton Price scored 13 points. They drop to 3-9 for the season. The Norfolk girls were beaten at home by Omaha World Herald sixth ranked Lincoln North Star 63-53. Hailey Kleinschmit led three players in double figures for the Lady Panthers with 22 points. They fall to 5-7. The Norfolk Catholic boys suffered a 72-50 home loss to Pierce. The Bluejays’ Ben Brahmer scored a school record 42 points with eight rebounds in the victory. NC was led by Christian Mickelson’s 22 points as they drop to 9-4. The Lady Knights edged Pierce in their game 38-36. Elly Piper scored off an offensive rebound with 1.5 seconds left to give her team the win. Avery Yosten led Norfolk Catholic with 15 points as they improve to 7-7. The Lutheran High Northeast boys defeated Walthill at home 62-47 to move to 8-4 on the year. Grant Colligan had 19 points and five rebounds, Cort Mckeown netted 16 points and nine boards, and Trystan Scott added ten points. The Lady Eagles routed Walthill in their game 86-20 to improve to 8-7. Kendra Peterson led four players in double figures for LHNE with 16 points.