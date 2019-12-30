All six City of Norfolk basketball teams in action on Monday

High school holiday basketball tournaments continue across the state.
In games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Norfolk Catholic girls & boys visit Tilden to play Battle Creek in the Elkhorn Valley Tournament Championship games starting with the girls contest at 5:00. Pregame coverage at approximately 4:40. The Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament continues at various sites. The Norfolk High boys play Lincoln High in the ninth place game at Lincoln North Star High School at 11:00. The Norfolk High girls meet Lincoln Southwest in a consolation game at Lincoln Southwest High School at 4:15. Also, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys compete in the first day of the Shootout on the Elkhorn Tournament at Wisner. The Eagle boys face Ponca at 4:00 while the Lady Eagles take on Wisner/Pilger at 12:00.