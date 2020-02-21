Akinwole's late heroics saves UNO basketball

Ayo Akinwole made a layup with 3.4 seconds left and Nebraska-Omaha held off Purdue Fort Wayne's late surge for a 61-59 victory. 

KJ Robinson and JT Gibson scored 12 points apiece for the Mavericks, which ended its four-game road losing streak. Jarred Godfrey had 18 points and dished out four assists to lead the Mastodons.  Teammate Matt Holba added a double-double of ten points and ten rebounds.  Purdue Fort Wayne used a 7-0 surge to tie the game 59-59 with 24 seconds to go before Akinwole hit the game winner.  The game was tied at 34-34 at halftime.  UNO improves to 14-14 overall and 7-6 in the Summit League while the Mastodons drop to 12-17 overall and 5-9 in the league.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 21, 2020

Trae Young poured in a career-high 50 points and the Atlanta Hawks closed on a 10-0 run to beat the Miami Heat, 129-124.  Young made 18-19 free throws and 8-15 three-pointers to help Atlanta overcome Bam Adebayo’s 28 points and season-high 19 rebounds for Miami.