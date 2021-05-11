A trio of golf professionals will participate in Final Qualifying for the 121st U.S. Open after earning spots in Local Qualifying yesterday at Beatrice Country Club.
Carson Schaake of Omaha was medalist with an 8-under par 64. Brandon Crick of McCook finished at 5-under (67) and Ryan Vermeer of Omaha earned the final spot at 4-under (68). A total of six players finished under-par yesterday. All three golfers have competed in final stage of qualifying previously with both Crick and Vermeer playing in previous U.S. Opens. Norfolk’s Luke Kluver just missed out on the top three, finishing at 3-under (69). Hartington’s Matthew Schaefer shot a 72 and Columbus’ Spencer Nickolite carded an 80.