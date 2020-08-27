A group of Nebraska football players file lawsuit asking a jury to force the Big Ten Conference to reinstate a fall football season

A group of Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit asking a jury to force the Big Ten Conference to reinstate a fall football season.
The lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court in Lincoln contends, among other things, the players lost opportunities for development in football, will lose exposure for possible professional football opportunities and won’t be able to market themselves in order to eventually capitalize on name, image and likeness revenue opportunities. The Big Ten said the lawsuit has no merit. The Omaha World Herald reports that Husker players represented are former Norfolk Catholic standout Ethan Piper, Garrett Snodgrass, Garrett Nelson, Noa Pola-Gates, Alante Brown, Brant Banks, Brig Banks and Jackson Hannah. Those whose families are “core” members of the Nebraska parents group — which first presented the possibility of legal action in an open letter last week — are Piper, Snodgrass, Hannah, Nelson, and the Banks brothers. The players’ attorney is former Nebraska Speaker of Legislature Mike Flood.