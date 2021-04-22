95th annual Norfolk Track & Field Invitational highlights busy local schedule

Checking out the local schedule for today, the 95th annual Norfolk Track & Field Invitational is held starting at 1:00.
Teams participating include Columbus, Grand Island, Lincoln Northeast, Millard North, Millard West, Omaha Benson, Omaha Burke, and Sioux Falls Roosevelt. Reports can be heard on 106 KIX & 97.5 KEXL starting at 5:00. In other track & field meets, Norfolk Catholic is involved in the Pierce Invite at 1:00 and Lutheran High Northeast participates in the Twin River Invitational at Genoa at 12:00. In soccer, the Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys visit Omaha Concordia at 6:00 and the Norfolk High girls are at Lincoln Northeast at 4:00. In other events, the Norfolk High baseball team entertains West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic-Scribner/Snyder-West Point-Beemer in a single game at 5:00, the Norfolk High boys golf squad competes in the Columbus Invite at Elks Country Club at 9:00 AM and Lutheran High Northeast holds their invitational at Norfolk Country Club at 9:30 AM. Teams participating include Norfolk Catholic, the Norfolk High JV, Niobrara/Verdigre, Battle Creek, Tri County Northeast, Ponca, Wakefield, Pierce, Creighton, West Point-Beemer, Wisner/Pilger, and Crofton. Also, the Northeast Hawks softball team hosts Ellsworth Community College of Iowa in a 12:00 doubleheader, and the NCAA Volleyball Tournament semifinals are held at CHI Health Center Omaha. Kentucky plays Washington at 5:00 and Texas meets Wisconsin at 7:30.