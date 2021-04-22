95th annual Norfolk Track & Field Invitational highlights busy local schedule

Checking out the local schedule for today, the 95th annual Norfolk Track & Field Invitational is held starting at 1:00. 

Teams participating include Columbus, Grand Island, Lincoln Northeast, Millard North, Millard West, Omaha Benson, Omaha Burke, and Sioux Falls Roosevelt.  Reports can be heard on 106 KIX & 97.5 KEXL starting at 5:00.  In other track & field meets, Norfolk Catholic is involved in the Pierce Invite at 1:00 and Lutheran High Northeast participates in the Twin River Invitational at Genoa at 12:00.  In soccer, the Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys visit Omaha Concordia at 6:00 and the Norfolk High girls are at Lincoln Northeast at 4:00.  In other events, the Norfolk High baseball team entertains West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic-Scribner/Snyder-West Point-Beemer in a single game at 5:00, the Norfolk High boys golf squad competes in the Columbus Invite at Elks Country Club at 9:00 AM and Lutheran High Northeast holds their invitational at Norfolk Country Club at 9:30 AM.  Teams participating include Norfolk Catholic, the Norfolk High JV, Niobrara/Verdigre, Battle Creek, Tri County Northeast, Ponca, Wakefield, Pierce, Creighton, West Point-Beemer, Wisner/Pilger, and Crofton.  Also, the Northeast Hawks softball team hosts Ellsworth Community College of Iowa in a 12:00 doubleheader, and the NCAA Volleyball Tournament semifinals are held at CHI Health Center Omaha.  Kentucky plays Washington at 5:00 and Texas meets Wisconsin at 7:30.

Tags

In other news

Wayne State baseball swept on road by Winona State

Wayne State baseball swept on road by Winona State

Winona State used rallies in both games to come-from-behind for a 6-2 and 11-6 Northern Sun Conference baseball sweep over Wayne State College Wednesday afternoon at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne. 

Northeast Hawks soccer teams sweep home-team North Iowa Area CC

Northeast Hawks soccer teams sweep home-team North Iowa Area CC

The Northeast Hawks men's and women's soccer teams won their matches yesterday in Mason City, Iowa over North Iowa Area CC.  The Northeast men earned a 2-1 overtime victory to improve to 3-4 on the season.  The Northeast women shutout North Iowa Area CC 3-0 to improve to 4-2-1 on the year.

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, April 22, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, April 22, 2021

Chris Paul scored 28 points, Devin Booker had 19 and Mikal Bridges 18 to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 116-113 win over the Philadelphia 76ers last night, improving to the NBA-best road record 19-7.  Joel Embiid had 38 points and 17 rebounds.  He heaved a full court shot at the horn that rattle…