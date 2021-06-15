54th Nebraska Match Play Championship gets underway today in Gothenburg

The 54th Nebraska Match Play Championship is set for today through Saturday at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg with a field overflowing with great talent.
The championship begins with 36 holes of Stroke Play Qualifying today and Wednesday, after which the field will be cut to 32 players and seeded into a match play bracket. Norfolk’s Luke Kluver won last year’s event. Kluver will be playing in this week’s Sunnehanna Amateur in Pennsylvania. Current Husker golfer and Aurora native Caleb Badura is the most recent winner in the Match Play Championship field, claiming the title in 2019. Other past champions competing include the reigning, and four-time Nebraska Amateur Champion Andy Sajevic of Fremont, who won his match play title in 2013. Travis Minzel of Lincoln (2004) and Ryan Nietfeldt of Elkhorn (2003) are also in the field. Among the competitors include Norfolk’s Jake Kluver & Lance Lawson, Wausa’s Ted Bengston, Wisner’s Rockney Peck, Plainview’s Jake Lingenfelter & Tucker Knaak, Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes, Atkinson’s Mason Hale, Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer, and Columbus’ Sam Morse, Marshall Obal, Brock Kuhlman, & Bryce Vuncannon.