46th Nebraska Women's Amateur Championship to get underway today

The Country Club of Lincoln is set to host the 46th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship today through Wednesday. 

It will be the third time hosting for the club, which hosted its twelfth Nebraska Amateur Championship last year.  The club first hosted in 1978, when Omaha's Nanette Circo won her first of back-to-back titles, and then again in 2009, when Grand Island's JC Stevenson won her second of three titles.  The 2020 championship will feature 54 holes of stroke play competition for the Championship Division, and 36 holes for the Non-Championship Division.  Wahoo's Haley Thiele is the defending champion after winning her second title last year at York Country Club.  Amongst the competitors include Norfolk’s Allison Temple, Beemer’s Lacie Fox, Snyder’s Hannah Hunke, and Hartington’s Cassidy Ulrich.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 3, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 3, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19.  The Eagles released a statement saying Pederson hasn’t experienced any symptoms, is feeling well and under self-quarantine.  The team also said any person who was in close contact with Pederson has been notified and w…

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, July 31, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, July 31, 2020

LeBron James rebounded his own miss and scored on a putback with 12.8 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers shaded the LA Clippers 103-101 last night.  James finished with 16 points, eleven rebounds, and seven assists while teammate Anthony Davis totaled 34 points and eight boards in the w…

Freeman Surges into Lead at Nebraska Amateur

Freeman Surges into Lead at Nebraska Amateur

Table Rock's Calvin Freeman put together the second-lowest round of the day yesterday to jump into the lead after the third round of the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 30, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 30, 2020

NBA stars Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson are ready for re-opening night.  Davis practiced yesterday for the first time since getting poked in an eye during the Los Angeles Lakers’ scrimmage opener last week.  The New Orleans Pelicans said Williamson will be a game-time decision for their …