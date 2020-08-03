46th Nebraska Women's Amateur Championship to get underway today

The Country Club of Lincoln is set to host the 46th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship today through Wednesday.
It will be the third time hosting for the club, which hosted its twelfth Nebraska Amateur Championship last year. The club first hosted in 1978, when Omaha's Nanette Circo won her first of back-to-back titles, and then again in 2009, when Grand Island's JC Stevenson won her second of three titles. The 2020 championship will feature 54 holes of stroke play competition for the Championship Division, and 36 holes for the Non-Championship Division. Wahoo's Haley Thiele is the defending champion after winning her second title last year at York Country Club. Amongst the competitors include Norfolk’s Allison Temple, Beemer’s Lacie Fox, Snyder’s Hannah Hunke, and Hartington’s Cassidy Ulrich.