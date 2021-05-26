46 Wayne State student athletes honored by NSIC

46 student-athletes from Wayne State College were named to the 2021 Northern Sun Conference Spring All-Academic Team announced Wednesday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota.
For the third year, the NSIC highlights the All-Academic Team members with a 3.60 grade point average or higher with the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence Award and 31 of the 46 All-Academic selections from Wayne State College had a 3.60 GPA or higher. To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher. Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.
The WSC women’s outdoor track and field team had the most selections with 15 followed by baseball with 13 honorees, men’s outdoor track and field 11 and softball seven.
The following is a listing of Wayne State student-athletes named to the 2021 NSIC Spring All-Academic Teams:
*All-Academic Team of Excellence members
Baseball (13/7):
Bryce Bisenius Gr. Johnston, Iowa
Aidan Breedlove Gr. Omaha, Neb.
CJ Neumann Gr. Plattsmouth, Neb.
Lawson Zenner * Gr. Savage, Minn.
Dylan Emanuel * Gr. North Bend, Neb.
Aaron Ras * Sr. Bancroft, Neb.
Noah Roberts Sr. Wichita, Kan.
Chris Cornish * Jr. Bellevue, Neb.
Andrew Hanson Jr. Burnsville, Minn.
Alex Logelin Jr. Cologne, Minn.
Ryan Obrecht So. Omaha, Neb.
Ryan Petersen * So. Papillion, Neb.
Josh Renken So. Omaha, Neb.
Men’s Outdoor Track & Field (11/8):
Benjamin Allen Gr. Ainsworth, Neb.
Dylan Kaup * Gr. Neligh, Neb.
Preston Davis * Sr. Mondamin, Iowa
Brock Hegarty * Sr. Fremont, Neb.
Nathan Hiemer * Sr. Columbus, Neb.
Bryce Holcomb * Sr. Lincoln, Neb.
Cade Kalkowski Sr. Niobrara, Neb.
Bailey Peckham * Sr. Benkelman, Neb.
Justin Rohloff Sr. Fremont, Neb.
Aaron English * Jr. Omaha, Neb.
Jakob Kemper * Jr. Eagle, Neb.
Softball (7/5):
Emily Hale * Sr. Fort Scott, Kan.
Ashley Hernandez * Sr. Omaha, Neb.
Maddie Moser * Sr. Central City, Neb.
Kortney Buresh * Jr. Bellevue, Neb.
Michaela Smith Jr. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Kamryn Sparks * Jr. Kansas City, Kan.
Kim Vidlak Jr. Bennington, Neb.
Women’s Outdoor Track & Field (15/13):
Kim Lowman * Gr. Avoca, Neb.
Molly McCartney * Sr. Nelson, Neb.
Sophia Noecker Sr. Hartington, Neb.
Sarah Stang * Sr. Herman, Neb.
Kenzie Sullivan * Sr. Laurens, Iowa
Jadin Wagner * Sr. Lawton, Iowa
Ali Dykman * Jr. Fremont, Neb.
Nicole Heeren * Jr. Allison, Iowa
Marin Jetensky * Jr. Tekamah, Neb.
Amanda Mote * Jr. Trenton, Neb.
Jordyn Pester * Jr. Charter Oak, Iowa
Allie Rosener * Jr. Newcastle, Neb.
Kori Siebert * Jr. Benedict, Neb.
Carly Sutherland Jr. Pierce, Neb.
Andrea Torres * Jr. Wayne, Neb.