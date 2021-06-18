37th Northeast Nebraska All-Star Basketball Games to be held this evening at NECC

The 37th Northeast Nebraska All-Star basketball games will be played this evening at the Cox Activities Center at Northeast Community College. 

The girls’ contest will start at 6:00 followed by the boys game at 8:00.  Making up the boys’ dark squad are Norfolk’s Kallan Herman, Lutheran High Northeast’s Grant Colligan, Wakefield’s Blake Brown & Justin Erb, Oakland/Craig’s Gunnar Ray, Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Myles Thoene, Walthill’s Kaden Sheridan & Jalen Merrick, Pierce’ Dawson Watts, and Wynot’s Anthony Haberman.  The team will be coached by Wakefield’s Joe Wendte & Lutheran High Northeast’s Kenny Blank.  Representing the boys’ light team are Norfolk Catholic’s Christian Mickelson, Madison’s Jakwon Webb, BRLD’s Lucas Vogt, Boone Central’s Ryan Kramer, Osmond’s Graysen Schultze, North Bend Central’s Jaxon Wietfeld, Twin River’s Weston Graham, Battle Creek’s Payton Frederick, Ponca’s Bryar Bennett, and Cael Hartung of Laurel/Concord/Coleridge.  The squad will be coached by Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Joe Hesse & Madison’s Dan Fuhs.  Making up the girls’ dark squad are Norfolk’s Hailey Kleinschmit, Humphrey St. Francis’ Allison Weidner & Alissa Kosch, Chambers/Wheeler Central’s Morgan Ramsey, Summerland’s Brenna Wagner, South Sioux City’s Hannah Strom, Pender’s Ashley Ostrand, Battle Creek’s BriAnna Zohner, Neligh/Oakdale’s Paige Furstenau, and Winnebago’s Keisha Snyder.  The team will be coached by Chambers/Wheeler Central’s Laurel O’Malley & Humphrey St. Francis’ Bryan Reichmuth.  Representing the girls’ light team are Lutheran High Northeast’s Chloe Spence, Crofton’s Lacey Sprackel & Kaley Einrem, BRLD’s Caragan Tietz, Pierce’ Kenzie Moeller, Clarkson/Leigh’s Cassidy Hoffman, O’Neill’s Alyssa Eichelberger, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Riley Jurgens, Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Brynn Wortmann, and West Point-Beemer’s Sidney Swanson.  The squad will be coached by Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Kandee Hanzel & Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Craig Wortmann.

