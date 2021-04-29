27th annual Norfolk Track & Field Classic to be held today

The 27th annual Norfolk Track & Field Classic is held at the Johnny Carson Field today starting at 4:15.
Representing Norfolk High will be Tyler Sellin (110 H & 300 H); Christian Williams (110 H & 300 H); Braden Storovich (300 H); Isaac Ochoa (1600); Carson Means (3200); Cole Uzzell (800); Daniel Yowell (3200); Wyatt Mead (3200); Rowdy Bauer (LJ); Weston Godfrey (PV); Boys 4X100, 4X400, & 4X800 Relay; Amaya Williams (100 H & 300 H); Abby Ruda (800); Rachel Mortimer (3200); Molly Meier (3200); Esther Protzman (3200); Makenna Skiff (Shot Put); Kaia Kollmar (LJ); Cameryn Skiff (LJ); Carly Ries (HJ); Alexis Sovereign (HJ); Nealy Brummond (PV); Paige Godfrey (PV); Leann Miller (PV); Agdaly Sanchez (Discus); & Girls 4X800 & 4X100 Relay. Competing for Norfolk Catholic will be Alex Prim (110 H); Jackson Clausen (100 & 200); Dalton Brunsing (1600); Travis Kalous (800); Ben Hammond (3200); Kade Pieper (Shot Put); Boys 4X100 & 4X400; Carly Marshall (300 H); Mary Fennessy (Shot Put & Discus); Jozy Piper (Shot Put & Discus); Elly Piper (Shot Put & Discus); Channatee Robles (HJ); & Girls 4X400. Halle Berner (100 & 200) will participate for Lutheran High Northeast. Reports on the Classic can be heard starting at 5:30 on 106 KIX & 97.5 KEXL.