15th ranked Creighton men's basketball upset at home by Georgetown

Jahvon Blair scored 22 points and added seven assists to lead four Georgetown players in double figures, and the Hoyas used their best shooting in weeks to build a big lead and beat 15th ranked Creighton 86-79 last night in Omaha.
Georgetown won its second straight after a three-week layoff because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The 13-point-underdog Hoyas won for the first time in five road games. Blair made five three-pointers, the biggest coming with 1:34 left when he banked one in from the wing as the shot clock was about to expire. Denzel Mahoney led the Bluejays with 22 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals. He led four players in double figures for CU. Georgetown, who led at halftime 44-39, improves to 5-8 overall and 3-5 in the BIG EAST. Creighton falls to 13-5 overall and 9-4 in the conference.