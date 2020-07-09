106 KIX releases 2020 high school football broadcast schedule

106 KIX has released its upcoming 2020 high school football broadcast schedule. 

Norfolk High will be covered in road games at Columbus, Lincoln East, and Grand Island while hosting Papillion La Vista.  Norfolk Catholic will be featured in road matchups at Boone Central, BRLD, and Hartington Cedar Catholic while entertaining Wayne.  Lutheran High Northeast will be covered in home contests with Wakefield and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge while visiting Elkhorn Valley.  106 KIX will follow Norfolk Catholic’s playoff run.  97.5 KEXL will continue to cover area contests throughout the fall with the schedule to be announced in the coming days.

