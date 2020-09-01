1-0 Norfolk Panthers get ready for road game at 1-0 Columbus

The Norfolk High football team got their season underway last Friday with a 21-7 home win over Bellevue East. 

Jace Mohr, Cory Armstrong, Jacob Licking, and Clayton Sharp all had a hand in a score for the Panthers.  They finished 4-5 last season and missed out on the playoffs.  Norfolk returns seven players with starting experience.  Their remaining schedule includes road games with Columbus on Friday, Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest, and Grand Island.  Remaining home games include Papillion La Vista, Fremont, Omaha Westside, and Millard North.  The Panthers visit 1-0 Columbus on Friday in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX. 

