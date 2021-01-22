Listen live:
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says one person has died in the crash of a pickup truck just west of Omaha.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are investigating after an off-duty officer fired gun at the vehicle of a suspected shoplifter at a northwest Omaha home improvement store.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested after a disturbance Thursday afternoon.
In high school basketball last night, the Norfolk High boys clipped Lincoln High 66-64. Kallan Herman had 36 points and Isaac Heimes added 21 to the win. The Panthers trailed 22-16 after the first quarter, 32-26 at halftime, and 48-46 after three quarters before rallying for the win. They…
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a successful start to their seven-game road trip by winning for the twelfth time in 16 games. LeBron James pumped in a season-high 34 points with eight assists and six rebounds to lead four players in double figures and the Lakers bounced back from Monday’s …
LINCOLN - A lot of questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and roll out process have been swirling around, but a lot of those questions were answered Thursday during a Q&A session hosted by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
LINCOLN - Thanks to new federal regulation, the odometer mileage reporting requirements in Nebraska have been raised.