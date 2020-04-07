Get News & Sports Updates!
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska closed all of its campuses Wednesday as the coronavirus outbreak worsens.
NORFOLK - A new Assistant Principal has been named for Norfolk Senior High.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a large gathering for a barbecue in an Omaha park — despite an order that limits crowds to fewer than 10 people — ended in a fatal shooting.
STANTON - A Bancroft woman is in custody after a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials have reported two new COVID-19 deaths in eastern Nebraska's Douglas County, bringing the state's total deaths from the coronavirus to 12.
OMAHA - Childcare providers are essential year round, but especially now during the coronavirus pandemic.
OMAHA - The University of Nebraska Medical Center and students at the University of Nebraska at Omaha have launched a groundbreaking mobile app.
NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund has established a COVID-19 response account to help those in need.