Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, February 8, 2021

Tom Brady was efficient and the Tampa Bay defense was devastating.  The combination has led to the Buccaneers’ second Super Bowl victory.  Brady threw for three first-half touchdowns and the Buccaneers stifled Kansas City’s offense in a 31-9 win over the Chiefs in a game heard on Newstalk WJ…