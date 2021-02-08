In other news
STANTON - A search warrant at a house in Stanton near the high school turned up drugs and other paraphernalia Sunday afternoon.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man is in custody after stopped in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park Saturday evening.
Norfolk High boys basketball looks to bounce back from Friday loss when they host Grand Island tonight
The Norfolk High boys’ basketball team is 5-12 on the season after dropping a 78-63 home contest to Lincoln Southeast last Friday night.
The Northeast Hawks volleyball team is 1-4 on the season after dropping two matches at home last week.
The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team placed third at last Friday's C-3-A Sub-District Meet at David City Aquinas High School.
The three-day State Bowling Championships start today at 9:00 AM at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.
Tom Brady was efficient and the Tampa Bay defense was devastating. The combination has led to the Buccaneers’ second Super Bowl victory. Brady threw for three first-half touchdowns and the Buccaneers stifled Kansas City’s offense in a 31-9 win over the Chiefs in a game heard on Newstalk WJ…
The No. 12 Indian Hills Community College men’s basketball team was too much to handle for the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team on Saturday.