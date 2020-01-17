Click to listen live: http://player.listenlive.co/49301
Coverage begins @ 1 p.m. on WJAG!
Abe106kix
In other news
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A winter weather system moving across the country is dropping snow, sleet and freezing rain on eastern Nebraska.Most schools in the region canceled classes and activities Friday ahead of the storm system. Most residents awoke Friday to a blanket of snow and wind chills wel…
NORFOLK - If you want to lose weight, but don’t know where to start or you want to live a healthier life, an upcoming nutrition program in Norfolk at the YMCA may be the answer for you.
MADISON - You're reminded to drive safe when out in the snowy conditions.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested for driving under the influence Thursday night.
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Scottsbluff's former city manager likely will temporarily return to oversee city operations while officials look to permanently fill the position.The City Council voted Thursday to authorize current City Manager Nathan Johnson to make an offer to former City Manager …
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials have approved a permit that will allow a Hastings company to operate a gravel pit just east of Kearney despite objections from some neighbors.The Kearney City Council voted Tuesday night to grant a conditional use permit sought by Vontz Paving.Neighbors of the …
Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 49 points including the game-winner with two-tenths of a second remaining in overtime, and the New Orleans Pelicans stopped the Utah Jazz's ten-game win streak with a 138-132 victory. The Jazz led 132-127 on Bojan Bogdanovic's three-pointer with 2:28 to g…