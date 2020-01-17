Coverage begins @ 1 p.m. on WJAG!

Click to listen live: http://player.listenlive.co/49301

In other news

Snow, freezing rain rake eastern Nebraska on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A winter weather system moving across the country is dropping snow, sleet and freezing rain on eastern Nebraska.Most schools in the region canceled classes and activities Friday ahead of the storm system. Most residents awoke Friday to a blanket of snow and wind chills wel…

Ex-city manager may temporarily lead Scottsbluff government

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Scottsbluff's former city manager likely will temporarily return to oversee city operations while officials look to permanently fill the position.The City Council voted Thursday to authorize current City Manager Nathan Johnson to make an offer to former City Manager …

Kearney officials OK permit for gravel pit despite concerns

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials have approved a permit that will allow a Hastings company to operate a gravel pit just east of Kearney despite objections from some neighbors.The Kearney City Council voted Tuesday night to grant a conditional use permit sought by Vontz Paving.Neighbors of the …

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 17, 2020

Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 49 points including the game-winner with two-tenths of a second remaining in overtime, and the New Orleans Pelicans stopped the Utah Jazz's ten-game win streak with a 138-132 victory.  The Jazz led 132-127 on Bojan Bogdanovic's three-pointer with 2:28 to g…