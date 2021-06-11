Starting June 21st.
Coming to WJAG!
Abe106kix
SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) — Officials in eastern Nebraska say a 71-year-old man has died following the rollover crash of an all-terrain vehicle near Springfield.
Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic to be held on Saturday at 12:00 at Norfolk's Veterans Memorial Field
The Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic will be held on Saturday at 12:00 at Norfolk's Veterans Memorial Field.
Tom Dinsdale Auto/Striv Sports All-Star Basketball Games to be held at Grand Island Central Catholic High School on Saturday
The Tom Dinsdale Auto/Striv Sports All-Star Basketball Games will be held at Grand Island Central Catholic High School on Saturday.
The NCAA super regionals in the Division I baseball tournament get underway today.
The Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball match will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Cox Activities in Norfolk.
The Milwaukee Bucks are within two games to one in the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinals, while Utah took a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semis. Khris Middleton scored a team-high 35 points and Jrue Holiday hit a go-ahead layup with eleven seconds remaining to send the Bucks past the…
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Thursday night on assault charges.
NORFOLK - Northeast Community College has been selected to participate in a national program with the Columbia University institute hosted by the Community College Research Center.