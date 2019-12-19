Monday- Friday

Midnite-4am         Coast to Coast

4am-5am              Fox News Rundown

5am-6am              America in the Morning

6am-9am              WJAG Morning Report

9am-11am            Brian Kilmeade Show

11am-noon           Agritalk -Chip Flory

Noon-1pm             WJAG Noon Report

1pm-4pm              Rush Limbaugh Show

4pm-5pm              Agritalk -Chip Flory

5pm-6pm              WJAG Evening Report

6pm-9pm              Buck Sexton Show

9pm-Midnte          Brian Kilmeade Show (Repeat)

Saturday

Midnight-5am        Coast  to Coast

5am-5:30am          America This Week

5:30am-6am          Local Week in Review

6am-8am               WJAG Saturday Morning Report

8am-10am             Under the Hood Show

10am-1pm             At Home with Gary Sullivan (Home Improvement)

1pm-4pm               Dave Ramsey Show

4pm-7pm               Kim Komando Show (Technology)

7pm-10pm             Handel on the Law

10pm-midnight      Art Bell -Somewhere in Time

Sunday

MIdnight-6am        Coast to Coast

6am-6:30am          Principles for Living

6:30am-7am          Focus on the Family

7am-7:30am          WJAG Week in Review

7:30am-8am          The Lutheran Hour

8am-8:45am          WJAG Sunday Report

8:45am-9am          Norfolk Baptist Church

9am-9:30am          Viewpoints

9:30am-10am        Radio Health Journal

10am-11am           Fox News Sunday

11am-12noon        Mayo Clinic Radio

12noon-12:30        WJAG Week in Review

12:30pm-1pm        The Lutheran Hour

1pm-3pm               Handel on the Law 

4pm-7pm               Rush Limbaugh Week in Review

7pm-8pm               Fox News Sunday

8pm-9pm               Mayo Clinic Radio

9pm-midnight        Bill Cunningham Show-Live (Political Talk)

WJAG Tradio

To submit a TRADIO item,  e-mail:  tradio@wjag.com

Rush Limbaugh Bio

The Rush Limbaugh Show has been on the air for more than two decades and is credited today as the highest-rated American talk radio program. In addition to his radio success, Limbaugh makes regular appearances as a political commentator on television, and has authored a number of magazine ar…

Brian Kilmeade Bio

Brian Kilmeade is a Fox News Channel television and radio personality. Not many broadcasters can say they are on the air for 6 hours a day, 5 days a week, but that is exactly what Brian Kilmeade has been doing since 2006. 