Monday- Friday
Midnite-4am Coast to Coast
4am-5am Fox News Rundown
5am-6am America in the Morning
6am-9am WJAG Morning Report
9am-11am Brian Kilmeade Show
11am-noon Agritalk -Chip Flory
Noon-1pm WJAG Noon Report
1pm-4pm Rush Limbaugh Show
4pm-5pm Agritalk -Chip Flory
5pm-6pm WJAG Evening Report
6pm-9pm Buck Sexton Show
9pm-Midnte Brian Kilmeade Show (Repeat)
Saturday
Midnight-5am Coast to Coast
5am-5:30am America This Week
5:30am-6am Local Week in Review
6am-8am WJAG Saturday Morning Report
8am-10am Under the Hood Show
10am-1pm At Home with Gary Sullivan (Home Improvement)
1pm-4pm Dave Ramsey Show
4pm-7pm Kim Komando Show (Technology)
7pm-10pm Handel on the Law
10pm-midnight Art Bell -Somewhere in Time
Sunday
MIdnight-6am Coast to Coast
6am-6:30am Principles for Living
6:30am-7am Focus on the Family
7am-7:30am WJAG Week in Review
7:30am-8am The Lutheran Hour
8am-8:45am WJAG Sunday Report
8:45am-9am Norfolk Baptist Church
9am-9:30am Viewpoints
9:30am-10am Radio Health Journal
10am-11am Fox News Sunday
11am-12noon Mayo Clinic Radio
12noon-12:30 WJAG Week in Review
12:30pm-1pm The Lutheran Hour
1pm-3pm Handel on the Law
4pm-7pm Rush Limbaugh Week in Review
7pm-8pm Fox News Sunday
8pm-9pm Mayo Clinic Radio
9pm-midnight Bill Cunningham Show-Live (Political Talk)