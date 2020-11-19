NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended a zoning change at its meeting Tuesday.
Mike Sullivan spoke on behalf of the change from agricultural to rural residential on property located a half mile north of Benjamin Avenue and west of 49th Street.
Sullivan said the property is around 20 acres.
"The plan is for my wife and I to purchase half of that property. We even have gone as far as have the surveyor split the property. The intention is to build two houses on that property."
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the zoning change.