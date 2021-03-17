NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission discussed a zoning change relating to new housing.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Steve Karmazin presented the change from agricultural to rural residential on property located a quarter mile east of the intersection of North 49th Street and West Eisenhower Avenue.
Karmazin said the zoning request is for the Pines Subdivision, which the commission approved the preliminary plat for at its last meeting.
"I didn't want to bother the commission with re-zoning a property that we didn't have an agreement on the subdivision. So we proceeded with the subdivision and once we had approval on the subdivision we decided to move forward with the re-zoning."
Some commissioners expressed concern recommending the zoning change before seeing the final plat of the project.
The commissioners ultimately voted to table the zoning change until the final plat can be presented at the same time.