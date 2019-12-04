NORFOLK - For the second meeting in a row, a zoning change request was again removed from the Norfolk Planning Commission’s agenda.
The request from Gerhold Incorporated is a change from agricultural district to one and two family residential on the property located a half mile south from the intersection of Omaha Avenue and South 25th Street.
Chairman Dan Spray informed the commissioners of the decision to pull the item.
"We did pull this (zoning change) last time and was asked to be put on at this meeting. At this point in time we have no request for another date so we will notice it just like we normally do and have it whenever he (Stuart Gerhold) wants to have it."
The zoning request in question is on property that was the home to the proposed Majestic Lake housing development which was denied approval in December of 2017.
The hurdle in discussions at that time was the access to the property and whether 25th or 37th Street would be used.
It’s unknown when the item will be back on the agenda.