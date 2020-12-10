City Council Chambers

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended a zoning change at its meeting Tuesday.

The commissioners heard a request to change properties located at 4910, 5000, and 5002 West Benjamin Avenue to single family residential from agricultural.

Barry Brown spoke on behalf of the change and said he’s looking to build a garage on the property and he’s unable to do so under Ag zoning.

City Planner Val Grimes explained she recommended single family residential zoning because eventually the three lots out there will be replatted into one lot.

The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the zoning change.

