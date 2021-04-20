NORFOLK - A zoning change request, which would make way for new housing, brought much debate to Monday night’s Norfolk City Council meeting.
Steve Karmazin presented the change from agricultural to rural residential on property located a quarter mile east of the intersection of North 49th Street and West Eisenhower Avenue.
Many neighbors spoke in opposition including Lynne Walmsley who said she doesn’t want to see the agriculture possibilities go away.
"I knows there's development happening everywhere around, but Norfolk does not have the people in this community to support 22 homes that would support this type of a subdivision. The median wages of Norfolk is not able to support $250,000 homes on a lot on a new septic tank, well, and everything else."
One neighbor, Kenneth Porter, spoke in favor of the zoning change.
"Not many times do we get projects like this where they're going to paved the road in and really do something good. As far as the water is concerned, we don't have any trouble with our well. We have good water and I don't think they'll have any problem with that. As far as the county roads - county roads are county roads - that road isn't any worse than all other county roads all over. If the people that live out there think that road is going to get paved by there - probably not my road is not going to get paved."
Due to the amount of opposition received the zoning change had to be approved by a six vote majority, and after an hour of discussion it was passed unanimously on first reading only.