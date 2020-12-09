NORFOLK - A zoning change request failed to get the blessing of the Norfolk Planning Commission Tuesday.
The commissioners discussed the request from agricultural to light industrial on property located a half mile north of South Airport Road and South Highway 81.
Steve Brockhaus spoke on behalf of the zoning change and said it’s only five acres and he plans to improve and resell the property.
A number of neighbors spoke in opposition expressing concern with industrial zoning in the area.
Chairman Dan Spray explained those concerns are valid.
"I have a little bit of a problem with changing to light industrial with no future tenant or use on the table. If this was a tract in the middle of nowhere with nothing surrounding it I could see that. It's adamant the neighbors are against this. It does butt up next to residential houses."
The commissioners voted unanimously to deny the zoning change.