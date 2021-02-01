LYONS - The Center for Rural Affairs is doing its part to help small businesses and local economies during this tough economical time by offering zero percent interest recovery loans.
Rural Enterprise Assistance Project Director Kim Preston says they’re offering loans of up to $50,000 with terms of up to six years and zero percent interest for qualified applicants.
Preston says after 2021 the interest rate will be 2.75 percent and then gradually increase each year of the loan.
"Some of these loans will be used for basic small business recovery, business growth, new businesses, working capital, inventory and real estate."
Preston says they still have emergency credit loans available for borrowers with credit needs of $15,000 or less.
For more information visit CFRA.Org/Loans.