NORFOLK - The Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska has announced the winners of the 2021 Youth Philanthropy Contest.
Contest Chair Callan Collins says this year’s event, which was all virtual, saw a great reception from applicants.
Collins says a number of projects were selected from local park improvements to a community food pantry.
"Another one is a first responders sensory kit. Youth are putting together kits to give to first responders so when they respond to an accident, and maybe there's a child who needs help sensory wise. Maybe they can't talk or are scared so (the kit) gives them some comfort and help communicate what's going on."
Collins says each project is matched with a community partner and have until October 1st to complete the project.
She adds each project was also provided funding.
The full list of 2021 Youth Philanthropy Contest Winners:
-Positivity in Pierce: Eleanor Bauermeister, Joslynn Kraft, and Emelyn Unseld – 150 community members will be encouraged to complete 150 acts of kindness each in celebration of Pierce’s 150th Anniversary.
-Hadar Park Improvement Plan: Kairi Burhoop, Greenleigh Flesner, Jamee Burhoop, Carl Vogt, Ann Reeker, and Ian Tarr – These students from Immanuel Lutheran School will be making improvements to Hadar Park to benefit the whole community.
-March On, Veterans!: Callum Skiff – Veterans at the Norfolk Veteran’s Home who are in need of good shoes will be provided with the shoes they need.
-Community Food Pantry: The Zone Afterschool Program – A community food pantry will be created for the public to support families in the Norfolk community that may not be able to afford groceries during this hard time.
-Summer Blessings of JOI: Norfolk Panther JOI Club – Fun and helpful summer items will be provided to the 135 students at Grant and Washington Elementary Schools who participate in the Blessings in a Backpack program.
-Ta-Ha-Zouka Cleanup Day: Cole McGregor – A cleanup day will be organized for Ta-Ha-Zouka park to remove trash and make the park more enjoyable for the community.
-‘Folks Filling ‘Forks: Sacred Heart Sophomore Discipleship Group – Two food pantry cupboards will be built and installed in Norfolk to help battle food insecurity and encourage a culture of caring.
-First Responder Sensory Kits: Katie Hogancamp, Ariana Hilkeman, Erin Hilkeman, Noah Risor, Tristan Beck, Makenna Love, and Phoebe Kleensang – Sensory Kits will be created for and distributed to first responders to use with adults and children with sensory and other special needs during crisis situations.