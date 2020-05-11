Baseball
Courtesy of: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

LINCOLN - Baseball and softball throughout Nebraska will be starting up in June.

During the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts said practice can begin June 1st and games June 18th.

"Players need to use their own bats, gloves, and helmets to the best extent possible. When parents drop their kids off for practice they have to get back in their car right away. Players will need to be spread out and coaches will have to work on this for practice. Players also need to bring their own drinks and snacks."

Ricketts said fans, which can only be household members, can’t use bleachers and must bring their own chairs or stand as well as be six feet away from everyone else.

He said he chose to resume the sport because it’s more socially distant by nature.

To view the full list of guidance for baseball and softball visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website.

