LINCOLN - As the flu season approaches and the COVID-19 pandemic continues, you’re encouraged to get your flu vaccine this year.
Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, chief of Adult Infectious Diseases at Creighton University’s School of Medicine and CHI Health tells News Talk WJAG the influenza vaccine will play a critical role in preventing a potential “twindemic.”
Vivekanandan says you’re encouraged to get the vaccine as soon as possible to help avoid further strain on the health care system.
"It's so hard to tell influenza and COVID-19 apart as a health care worker unless you do a testing. They both have similar symptoms such as fever, cough, body aches, and chills so it's going to be really important to not overwhelm health care facilities and thankfully for influenza we have a vaccine."
Vivekanandan says last winter patients with influenza that didn’t receive the vaccine ended up in the hospital while those who got the vaccine recovered at home in a couple of days.
She adds the flu vaccine, in addition to protective measures brought on by COVID-19, can have a significant impact in reducing the spread of the flu virus.