PILGER - A 17-year-old was critically injured after an unusual accident south of Pilger Friday evening.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the accident took place on Highway 15.
The accident occurred when a northbound pickup driven by 69-year-old Douglas Nelson of Wayne was using a flatbed trailer to move a section of irrigation pipe.
Behind the irrigation pipe was an older attached pickup being used to steer the rear end of the long irrigation unit.
That steering pickup had its passenger side wheels go off the roadway and it veered across the highway coming unattached from the irrigation pipe.
The pickup struck an embankment in the west ditch causing the cab of the second pickup to come loose from its chassis and the cab rolled into a private driveway ejecting that steering operator Colton Navrkal through the wind shield of that pickup onto the ground.
Navrkal was treated at the scene by Pilger Fire and Rescue and was then transported directly from the scene by LifeNet medical helicopter to a Sioux City trauma center.
The accident remains under investigation.