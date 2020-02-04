York College president intends to retire this year

Dr. Steve Eckman
Photo Courtesy/york.edu

YORK, Neb. (AP) — The president of York College intends to retire this year.

The college announced Monday that Dr. Steve Eckman will stop down after his successor is named.

He's the 20th president in the school's 129-year history and has held the post since 2009.  

The college reached a record enrollment of 519 during the spring 2020 semester, largely due to the growth of York’s online programs.

