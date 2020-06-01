NORFOLK - The Norfolk Family YMCA kicks off phase two of reopening Monday after temporarily closing due to COVID-19.
The Y originally opened under phase one restrictions May 19th and Executive Director Randy Hagedorn says members have been patient and great to work with during this time.
Hagedorn says there are some loosened restrictions.
"You don't have to call anymore to per-register for an area. Fifty-percent capacity is now allowed so with us having such a huge building that is not going to be an issue. We are back to 24/7 so the new addition will be (open) 24/7."
Hagedorn says the pool is open for lap swimmers & aquacise classes, and the basketball gyms in the main building are also open for families to sign up for an hour time slot.
A full list of new guidelines are online at NorfolkYMCA.org.