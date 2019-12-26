The Nebraska State Patrol said Thursday that Alexis Pascual Bernabe died Wednesday at an Omaha hospital. She was hurt in the crash about 20 miles northeast of Lincoln.
The crash occurred when the driver of a sport utility vehicle lost control and was struck by two cars.
The patrol says 19-year-old Domingo Pascual Velasquez and 15-year-old Erica Rafael died at the crash site. Ten-year-old Heidy Diaz died later. All of those killed were from Lincoln.
The SUV driver and a front seat passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.