HARTINGTON - A one vehicle accident left one dead Wednesday afternoon.
According to Sheriff Larry Koranda, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a one vehicle traffic accident on the south side of the Discovery Bridge on Highway 81 in Cedar County.
A northbound Honda Civic driven by 21-year-old Joshua Hauger of Yankton left the roadway and struck the east bridge rail.
Hauger, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was wearing his seatbelt.
The accident remains under investigation by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.
Yankton Fire and Rescue, the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.