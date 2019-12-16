Wyffels Hybrids

KANSAS CITY, MO - Corn rootworms are beetle larvae that spend the spring and early summer in the soil eating roots of corn plants.

Marketing Manager for Wyffels Hybrids, Mitch Heisler told News Talk WJAG, over the past five or six years they’ve monitored the rootworm beetle population each summer using sticky traps.

"This summer we monitored nearly 800 fields across the corn belt to get a feel of what the corn rootworm beetle pressure is because that will let us know what to expect as far as risk for 2020. Overall populations are trending down, but there are still areas where there's hot pockets and so it's still very important to know what's going on in your fields."

Heisler said over 90 percent of the fields they monitored had no pressure or very little pressure which is a good thing for growers going into 2020.

He encourages you to monitor and apply products to your fields as needed.

For more information visit Wyffels.Com.

