Wrong way crashes becoming more prevalent

LINCOLN - The number of crashes and fatalities that occur because a driver is going the wrong way on a road has been steadily increasing the last few years throughout the nation including in Nebraska.
According to data from the Triple A Foundation for Traffic Safety, there were 2,008 deaths from wrong-way driving crashes on divided highways between 2015 and 2018, up 34 percent from 2010 to 2014.
Nick Faustman, Public Affairs Specialist for Triple A the Auto Club Group says alcohol-impairment, older age, and driving without a passenger stood out as factors related to wrong-way crashes.
Faustman says drivers over the age of 70 are more at risk of wrong way driving than young individuals.
"The Triple A Longitudinal Research on Aging Drivers research project found that older drivers aged 75 to 79 spent less time on the road and drove fewer miles per trip than younger age groups and yet this same age group is over-represented in wrong-way crashes."
Faustman says a passenger’s presence has offered some protection as they help the driver take corrective action before a crash occurs.