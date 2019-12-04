KANSAS CITY, MO - Beef demand worldwide is continuing to increase, especially in areas like Japan.
Hugh Sanburg, Secretary and Treasurer for the Cattlemen’s Beef Board told News Talk WJAG, that’s good news for the U.S. and cattlemen.
Sanburg said Japan is their largest market in volume and value as last year it was a little over a $2 billion market.
Vice Chairman Jared Brackett said they also just recently had a return on investment study done that they’re mandated to do every five years.
"We're getting almost $12 back for every dollar we invest which is a pretty good return for most people. For every animal that is slaughtered, about $323 out of that animal is due to exports so that's a lot of dollars back in our producers' pockets."
Brackett said one thing they’ve heard a lot about recently is fake meat.
He said they have the original and best product. Consumers shouldn’t be tricked into something they think is beef if it’s not.