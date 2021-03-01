LINCOLN - The State of Nebraska is encouraging owners of businesses large and small to persuade their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine once available to them as it will help in a variety of ways.
During a press conference at the Capitol Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts said it’s especially important workers at small businesses get vaccinated.
"If you have a number of people who get sick all at once, that can be disruptive to your operation and we've certainly seen that around the state. Even with larger organizations where you're not likely to encounter that, if you have folks getting vaccinated that's going to help keep them healthy and make all of the coworkers feel better about coming into the workplace. So encouraging vaccinations is an important thing to do for all of our businesses."
Carmen Tapio, Founder, CEO and President of North End Teleservices said she understands there are some misgivings and distrusts when it comes to the coronavirus vaccine, but encourages everyone to do their research about it.
Tapio said you can learn all about it at FinishStrong.NE.Gov.